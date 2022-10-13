If you did not have a chance to hear the candidate forum last week, you can listen anytime on the Walla Walla Chamber of Commerce's Facebook page. It is the best way to get to know the candidates.
Michelle Morales stood out as an excellent candidate for county prosecutor. Her presence, demeanor, intelligence and communication skills far exceed her opponent's. She is passionate about our community and justice. She has proven she is up to the management of this office, as she has already put into place many policies and procedures beneficial to that operation.
Please, do not just vote looking for the "R" or "D" next to a name. Educate yourself though the many options available to us.
Join me in voting for a stellar candidate, Michelle Morales, for county prosecutor. She is amazing and we are lucky to have her in our community.
Dorothy Steding
Walla Walla