In politics, the county’s good ol’ boy network counts on apathy to remain in power. This must change now because there are several very important upcoming elections.
In particular, I believe change is critical in the prosecuting attorney race for Walla Walla County. I agree wholeheartedly with former Walla Walla Police Chief Chuck Fulton in supporting Michelle Morales for this vital job. Morales is an honest, highly intelligent leader who is dedicated to improving the efficiency of prosecutions and involving victims in their cases.
Ms. Morales’ abilities as an attorney — she is a brilliant legal mind — are important. But it will be her leadership that will mark her successful tenure in office when she is elected. Please join me and my husband, Marine combat veteran Skip Nichols, in casting your vote for Michelle Morales.
Paula Nichols
Walla Walla