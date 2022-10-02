After reading many letters by fellow voters about candidates, I feel compelled to remind everyone that certain issues should not matter when choosing candidates for elected positions in government. Party affiliation, length of time on the job, age, ethnicity, gender, residency time in the area, any religious affiliation or church membership, years of experience beyond what is required to do the job (anything more is simply superfluous), and “niceness” are not reasons to pick one candidate over another. What really matters is their ability to do the job, and their vision and plans for the future – how will they best improve the position to help all the citizens in our area.
One example of this is the race for the country prosecutor position. I know both of the candidates, and they each are experienced, knowledgeable, passionate, hard-workers and very nice people. Could both do the job well? Yes!
As a voter, I am not choosing based on their party affiliation or the other factors mentioned at the beginning. I am choosing the one who I feel will be the best for the long-term future of the prosecutor’s office – Michelle Morales.
Jim Peitersen
Walla Walla