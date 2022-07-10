Over the years I’ve had various interactions with the prosecutor’s office and I’d not be surprised if I’ve had more difficulty than criminals do. We’ve all seen too many dropped balls, too many neglected cases, and far too much avoidance of taking to task those who take our sense of peace and security.
With Michelle Morales, we finally have a chance to change all that by electing a prosecutor who has already been bucking the system and has worked toward improving the office, not sitting back and being part of the problem of ambivalence and antiquated thinking and behaviors. This is not about how long one has done the job, it is about who will actually do the job.
Political affiliations have zero relevance here. It’s not as anyone will bring different set of laws. What must be considered is this: are we happy with the current state of crime in our community? If the answer is no, then we need to vote for change.
In today’s world, a well-run prosecutor’s office requires understanding the importance of efficiencies, confident leadership and the guts to prosecute — and that’s precisely what Walla Walla County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Morales has.
Norma Hernandez
College Place