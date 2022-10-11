I believe Michelle Morales is the best candidate for Walla Walla County prosecuting attorney.
I am a detective with the Walla Walla Police Department. These are my views and I am not speaking for the WWPD or any of my coworkers.
I have witnessed Morales’ interactions with judges, defense attorneys, other prosecutors, and other law enforcement officers. I believe she has demonstrated the qualities of a leader.
Morales is team-oriented. She has communicated with me regarding investigations and criminal proceedings. At times, we have agreed to disagree, but I never wondered what her position was. She has been a leading part of a shift within the PA’s office to communicate more effectively and help victims of crimes navigate the justice system. She is approachable, thoughtful and willing to listen.
Gabe Acosta is a good prosecutor. I have seen him prosecute drug, gang and murder cases. I haven’t seen him prosecute a sex offense or a felony domestic violence case. He has been the chief deputy prosecutor for years, but I have seen more growth and positive changes within the prosecutor’s office from ideas that Morales has spearheaded.
I believe Morales exhibits the qualities needed to lead the prosecutor’s office into the future.
Kathy Loney
Walla Walla