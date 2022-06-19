In 1938, Hitler was Time magazine’s person of the year since he was a threat to global democracy.
Our politicians didn’t act.
On Dec. 7, 1941, the United States was attacked by Japan.
In 2007, Putin was Time magazine’s person of the year since he was a threat to global democracy.
Again, our politicians didn’t respond.
World War II was a military war. Putin’s war is also about financial warfare.
Why did Putin invade Ukraine in 2022?
Putin knew financially the West was vulnerable due to its politicians' abysmal handling of COVID-19, but moreover because of inflation and debt.
To destroy your enemy, attack their weaknesses, not their strengths.
The West’s weakness is its financial system.
In 2008, in response to the Great Recession, the president, treasury secretary and Fed chair agreed that if the federal government didn't step in, the global financial system will collapse.
If the Western countries were vulnerable then with $115 trillion in global debt, are they vulnerable now with $303 trillion?
Fasten your seat belts, America. The Federal Reserve’s instigated 40-year bull market in bonds where interest rates unfailingly go down and bond prices go up is arguably kaput.
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla