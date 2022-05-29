In the 1950s adults would teach a child to be prepared. If you were camping out even a child should be prepared.
One of the first things a child baby boomer was given was a bank savings passbook.
Man, have the adults today changed from the adults of the 1950s.
Today, savings aren’t necessary. In fact everyone should take on as much debt as possible.
With Modern Monetary Theory theorizing that government can print unlimited money, any economic problems can be easily solved by creating more money out of thin air.
The promoters of MMT promise no pain, but plenty of assurances for free everything whether you work or not. Under MMT, hard work and savings are choices, not requirements.
If our MMT experiment continues to be a social and economic failure, what happens next?
Already, no matter what, the virus or war is blamed.
However, whose fault will it really be?
Everyone’s. Since 2000, we’ve always taken the easiest path.
Modern Monetary Theory asks why work hard, save, invest responsibly, and be prepared like Americans were in the 1950s when you can just print money and borrow your way to fake prosperity?
Richard Strozinsky
Walla Walla