I am writing to endorse Jack Miller for Columbia County Commissioner. I have known Jack since the late 1990s and had the opportunity to work with him when we have volunteered for community events.
Jack has the knowledge and experience we need. Jack was raised in Eastern Washington and has farmed in the Columbia and Walla Walla Valley for over 20 years. He has over 30 years of ag business management experience. He’s a WSU graduate with an ag economics degree. His ag experience includes working with and managing large numbers of employees which will be very helpful in reducing turnover to our county staff.
Jack is the person we need to lead our county. He is conservative and a lifelong Republican. He’s an avid hunter and has served on state and local boards, he understands how the system works. His experience and education have given him the tools needed to hit the ground running.
When you vote on Nov. 8, vote for experience and leadership. Most importantly, vote for person who cares the most about Columbia County and the person who will work with everyone. Please join me and support Jack Miller for Columbia County Commissioner.
Jay Takemura
Dayton