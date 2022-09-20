No doubt that immigration at the southern U.S. border creates a lot of pressure, more on the migrants desperate to enter than on the governors trying to handle the situation. People trying to escape murderous civil unrest in Venezuela and elsewhere don't need more cruelty; their individual situations need to be sorted out humanely. Certainly criminals trying to get into the U.S. should be deported, but the majority of those trying to enter are not criminals and don't need to be penned up and separated.
Arizona sent its immigrants coming from and through Mexico to sanctuary cities, but did so taking care that the immigrants they were sending and those at the receiving end were communicated to honestly. Texas. Gov. Greg Abbott, when he bused immigrants to other cities, seemed to care more about pleasing his base and Fox News than treating immigrants decently, but he at least tried to operate within the law.
Florida Gov. Rick DeSantis not only took immigrants from San Antonio, Texas, and flew them to Martha's Vineyard, a woman named "Perla" intentionally misinformed the people being transported about where they were going and what to expect. Luckily, the Massachusetts folks receiving them were kind.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla