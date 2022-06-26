One reason our town is named Walla Walla is not just because it's a place so nice they named it twice, it's also a place where simple requests might need to be asked more than once. Case in point: an awning to shade people waiting in line to enter Memorial Pool.
Today, the life guards responsibly reported that the pool had reached capacity. That meant everyone — including pass holders — had to wait several minutes in the sun, which felt hot even at 86 degrees by the side of the building reflecting the heat. What about days that are 106 degrees like we had last summer?
Having an awning is not just a comfort issue, it's a safety issue as well. While it's sad to see makeup run down some people's faces, it could be worse if many folks in line get dehydrated or suffer sunstroke or get sunburned and dizzy because of the incapacity of the city to fund this project. People in line don't know how long they'll have to wait and they're reluctant to give up their place in line.
The people working at the pool are doing a great job, but they need support, too.
Michael Kiefel
Walla Walla