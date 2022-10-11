Look at the facts, then vote!
U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers likes to say she listens to those she represents. Facts show she listens when money talks. Then she votes.
She has received more money this election cycle than many other representatives, according to Open Secrets. Per the FEC, that includes some 484 PACs such as Amazon, Ford, Verizon, the National Association of Broadcasters, petroleum companies, the NRA, Pfizer, Comcast, Fox Group, Boeing, oil and gas, big pharma and other lobbyists.
Here’s an example how she listens: Pharmaceutical and health PACs donated $292,900 to her, then she voted against limiting insulin costs to 35$ per month for ordinary people.
She has voted against seniors, against Medicare negotiating drug prices, against keeping school kids safe, against repairing our infrastructure, against hard-working Americans, against addressing climate change, against ordinary citizens changing to clean energy, against women and reproductive issues, and against election integrity.
So I ask,what has she done for you to deserve your vote? Anything? Think about it! Then vote!
Lets give Cathy a new message to hear.
Vote nay, no, never! Don't punch her ticket for another ride on that gravy train back to D.C ever again! Vote her out!
Elizabeth Dwonch
Walla Walla