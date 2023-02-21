As reported in the Feb. 18 Union-Bulletin, our 5th District congressional representative, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, recently visited the border town of McAllen, Texas, to conduct a “field hearing” in her role as chair of the House Energy and Commerce Committee. It’s understandable that she used the occasion to theatrically characterize our nation’s fentanyl crisis as being driven by the current administration’s “open-borders agenda.”
The article pointed out that our elected representatives have long tried and failed to fix a broken immigration system. Most observers are pessimistic about the ability of the current Congress to address anything of substance on our behalf. How heartening it would be if our representative used her exalted position to craft actionable, bipartisan legislation addressing a very real problem.
Tom Elstrom
Waitsburg