Do you receive Medicare benefits? Or will soon? The Inflation Reduction Act just passed by Congress will cap out-of-pocket prescription expense at $2,000 per year, beginning in 2025. Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers voted no on this act. She voted against senior citizens and for large pharmaceutical companies.
The act also includes a 15% minimum tax on companies reporting more than $1 Billion in annual earnings. This ensures that our largest corporations pay some income tax, as opposed to zero. McMorris Rodgers voted no, against her constituents who pay their taxes, and for Corporate America.
Despite claiming to support veterans’ health care, McMorris Rodgers was the only Washington member of Congress to vote no on the PACT Act, which will expand benefits for veterans exposed to toxic chemicals in war zones. Our representative voted against veterans!
Please examine McMorris Rodgers’ voting record. She generally votes for corporate welfare, rarely for things that could improve lives of ordinary Americans. (For example, she voted no on capping the cost of insulin.) She and her Republican colleagues are loyal to wealthy contributors and powerful corporate lobbyists, the rest of us be damned. We must replace her with someone who will invest in American families.
Diane Alexander
Walla Walla