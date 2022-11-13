I was ready to discuss solutions to the concern about controversial books in the Dayton library. (Put them on tall shelves so only tall, ambulatory adults can see them? Or have them in a separate room, along with books on anatomy and U.S. history and anything by Toni Morrison?) But wow, I got distracted by the possibility of a day care center that isn’t run by 1950s sitcom characters! ("Who are the Columbia County Republicans?", Nov7 Union-Bulletin.) Is Donna Reed still alive, or June Cleaver? What about Timmy’s mom from “Lassie”? They certainly wouldn’t use Port of Columbia properties to promote godless communism. I could volunteer to drive over from Walla Walla and lead hymn singing.
The mission of the Port is "to maximize public resources and private investment, create jobs, provide infrastructure, and maintain and improve the economic vitality of Columbia County and its communities." Many families working to provide housing and health care rely on child care; this has been the case for decades. I hope Daytonians can see the Port-YWCA partnership as an opportunity, since the 1950s are long gone. And it’s just not practical to take care of kids while wearing heels and pearls.
Heidi Brigham
Walla Walla