It is fascinating to watch the Republican Party implode, making one politically disastrous decision after another. Still enthralled to an indicted president. Still proclaiming a Big Lie repeatedly proven to be a Big Lie. Still promoting abortion restrictions opposed by a majority of Americans regardless of party affiliation, and despite the fact that overturning Roe turned the 2022 Red Tsunami into a trickle.
Mass shootings enrage the nation, yet MAGA politicians wear AR-15 lapel pins.
Republicans offer no policies for governance beyond tax cuts for the ultra-rich and corporations; no plans for health care, infrastructure, or climate change, but instead ban drag shows and books about America’s racial struggles. And now the Republican House holds America’s debt limit hostage so they can cruelly cut social spending.
Republican presidential candidates have lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight elections; only the antiquated Electoral College has given them victories. So Republican legislators gerrymander districts and strive to suppress voting among minorities and young people.
MAGA Republicans are the last vestiges of a dying 1950s white Christian culture completely out of step with America’s diverse population. In 2024, good Americans must wipe the cruel scourge of MAGA from the U.S. political landscape.
Jeff Warner
Walla Walla