Roman Emperor Caligula used to order that his horse be fed oats laced in gold. Just imaging how frantic the stable staff rummaged through the steaming manure to retrieve the gold.
Yet more extravagant was Caligula's attempt to nominate his pampered horse Incitatus for the Roman Senate. Seemingly, this was an attempt to mock the senatorial Roman elite. In contempt of the Senate, he believed Incitatus could make a heck of a senator.
Which brings me to wonder what in heaven's name the MAGA leadership was thinking when nominating Hershel Walker to the Senate from Georgia. Self-exposing his incompetency and character flaws under the known humiliated this tragic man. He lost. That said, losing in this way should leave no room for joy.
Feeding voters with heaps of conspiracy theories laced in "fool's gold," other MAGA candidates lost one by one. They are now frantically rummaging through their steaming defeat and coming up empty-handed.
That is reason for joy.
Dr. Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla