My statements have been accurate and are based on county records, as well as my own personal experiences of practicing in the district court since 2013.
From 2007 to 2016, the Walla Walla County budget identified the part time judge position as a 20 hour-per-month role. https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/auditor/accounting.php. This is 12.5% of full-time. The salary was 20% of the full-time judge’s salary until it was increased in 2015 to 25%. The budget description still reflected 20 hours per month until the description was removed in 2017.
The current part-time judge handles the College Place docket, which is half a day every other week (5% of full-time). Assuming the full-time judge takes four weeks for vacation and training, that is 7.7% of full-time. Combined, that is 12.7% of full-time, which is about 1/10.
Next, as to the court’s caseload: the district court’s website lists the dockets. https://www.co.walla-walla.wa.us/government/district_court/court_schedule.php. There are five weekly criminal dockets and one criminal docket every other week. During those dockets, there are occasional protection order hearings and contested infractions, but the vast majority are criminal cases. There is no regularly scheduled civil docket.
In 2014, I asked the full-time judge, Judge Knowlton, to create a DUI court.
Nicholas Holce
Walla Walla