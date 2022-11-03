When you go to polls, keep these things in mind. Social Security, Medicare, women's rights, books and education, and refusal to tax the rich their fair share. If you are close to retirement, or have parents or grandparents depending on Social Security and Medicare, keep in mind that Republicans want to make changes that will put that all in danger.
They are banning books from our libraries that have been read for years. They basically don't want women to decide what they can or can't do with their own bodies. I could go on and on, but you get the picture. So please, if you want to keep this countries democracy, vote for your Democratic representative.
If you have been watching the news, and reading the headlines, you can clearly see what is happening. The Republican Party that you once knew is no longer present. Most of them have given in to Trumpism. He is as sick as Putin. So again I ask you, please think about our future when you vote.
Mark Tucker
College Place