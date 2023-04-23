Jesus was expelled from Nazareth because he proclaimed to start a public ministry, to bring good news to the poor, freedom to the unjustly imprisoned, sight to the blind and to set the oppressed free. He was driven out of town and his life was threatened. On his escape, he discovered the stunningly beautiful sea of Galilee, which receives water from the Jordan River, but returns it back to the same river, this time brimming with fish and marine life. "It is more blessed to give than to receive," Jesus said professing the sea of Galilee metaphor to enrich our spiritual lives.
In Nashville, two young Black state legislators were expelled for clamoring for action from the House to do something about gun safety to protect children, seemingly inspired by the benevolent liberal thought that it is more blessed to give than to receive. The majority of white, Republican legislators spitefully chastised these eloquent young Black men. That day they were expelled. But there will always be a tomorrow, and all of our tomorrows should be devoted to get to the proverbial sea of Galilee of our spiritual lives, brimming with our progressive principles of justice, fairness and hope for all.
Carlos F. Acevedo MD
Walla Walla