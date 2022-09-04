Recent news about the availability of books to children has gotten me thinking about people outside the norm. It’s a huge category, including racial minorities, who rarely saw themselves in picture books until recent decades; LGBTQI people, who are still mentioned in hushed tones; people with disabilities; and non-Christians — like me — who don’t believe what the dominant faith teaches.
Any school or library that avoids books about how racial minorities have been treated, books showing same-sex couples, or books about people with different abilities or beliefs is doing a disservice to all of us. We need to see and learn about others to respect others.
Heidi Brigham
Walla Walla