Yesterday, I received my city utilities bill. I always look forward to the informative insert that accompanies it. This one had an article on our local library. It contained a reminder about returning your books along with other available services. Libraries are more than a repository of books. They offer space for learning opportunities, computers to those that may not have access, educated individuals to help guide one in the research process, and for some, a place to get out of the heat or cold for a short period of time.
I am distressed at the thought there are individuals that want to close the Columbia County Rural Library District. Libraries, along with school boards, are the targets of the current culture war in our country. People who are devoted to books and expanding your knowledge base are having their lives threatened along with communities having a very important resource for all taken away.
I have high hopes that the voting citizens in Columbia County will vote to keep this necessary center of resources and not support this. Closing a library because you don't want certain books present is like burning the books. Lets not forget Nazi Germany.
Laura Rodriguez
Walla Walla