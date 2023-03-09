The influx of letters to the Union-Bulletin from Garrison Middle School students is refreshing and instructional. Their opinions are well written, with gripping introductions and sensibly thought-out conclusions. In addition, the letter writers state support for their opinions without raving and ranting.
Kudos to their teacher or teachers who encourage these young people to get involved in real life affairs thoughtfully and sensibly. And thank you for printing them! They are great examples of how to civilly and convincingly state opinions.
Deana York
Waitsburg