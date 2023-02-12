For years, suicide rates among teenagers have been rising. Mental health helplines have been expanded and counselors are in place at schools. However, teenagers shouldn’t be solely responsible for fixing their mental health. When most people hear anything regarding mental health, they shy away and try to avoid the subject as much as possible, adults and teenagers alike. While more helplines and counselors are possible ways to help people who feel safe with that, many people don’t feel comfortable talking about their mental health with family or friends.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness, 20% of high school students have had serious thoughts of suicide and 9% have attempted suicide. Generational trauma has affected families for years and it continues down the line. If we work towards solving the problem now, we can stop it from continuing in coming generations.
If we were to make mental health care as normal and valid as physical health care, significantly more people could receive help.
Lexi Sullivan
Garrison Middle School
Walla Walla