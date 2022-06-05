My heart is broken. Our hearts are broken. Jesus's heart would've been broken. "Let the children come to me," He once said.
Think about this for a moment.
An 18-year-old boy was allowed to purchase two insanely destructive AR-15s, which he used to massacre 19 children in Uvalde, Texas. Such a combat weapon requires months of training before a fit U.S. Marine Corps recruit is trusted with it. Even during a hot war in Ukraine, such assault weapons are excluded from civilians, but allowed in war — but only after rigorous training.
The Ukrainian military has issued guns and assault weapons to 150,000 select adults, but with disciplined training conducted by the "well-regulated" Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces. Civilians are incrementally trained, first with fake guns, then with shotguns, and lastly with assault weapons. Combat simulations follows. Records are meticulously kept. Failing is disqualifying. And all this is done under the extreme duress of this country's raging war!
If such training is done in war, let's do likewise in peace-time America and make it a requirement for purchasin a gun. No training, no gun.
Let's learn from Ukraine. Humility is the best weapon in life, here and everywhere.
Dr. Carlos F. Acevedo
Walla Walla