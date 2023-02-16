Last week, I went to our Blue Mountain Humane Society to look at the animals, but I was denied entry. Staff told me I had to be interested in adopting a pet before I would be allowed in. Over three years ago, I adopted my beautiful cat there, so I like to see all the cats and dogs from time to time.
Since the pandemic, a lot has changed. Currently, the BMHS does not allow the general public to stroll through and connect with the animals. On their website it states this is due to "respect for our animals' routines." I know the positive benefits for elderly members of our community visiting with people and animals. It helps their loneliness by connecting with animals, even for a short time. The general public donates a lot of money to help keep the BMHS operational. I don't think it's wise to block donors and potential donors from walking through.
What happened to the simple things in life? Let the public back in to see the animals that need love, whether they can adopt or not. It benefits all of us!
Julie Green
Walla Walla