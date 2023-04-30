My nonprofit works to help people who are using drugs. By "help," I mean pretty specific things, so to clarify: our programs reduce the risk of HIV and hepatitis transmission, increase opportunities for improved physical health like wound care clinics, vaccinations, and linkage to primary care. Research has shown many times now that building trust helps individuals make stronger commitments to change than punishment or incarceration.
All of this work takes time.
As a program manager, I worry I am running out of time for some of my clients. Fentanyl kills people. We aren't talking about a 20-year-long heroin user overdosing, we're talking about people who are still teenagers overdosing. Street drugs have never promised to be healthy options for people, but they are downright toxic and lethal these days.
I was counting on our state legislators to invest in innovative and multiple drug treatment and trauma-informed programs to help communities like ours turn the tide on this substance use crisis. Instead SB 5536 died in the House and the hope of new support along with it.
If we see a special session for these issues, I hope we fund new and compassionate programs. New dangers require new solutions.
Everett Maroon
Walla Walla