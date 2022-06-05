My backyard faces Taumarson Street in Walla Walla. Every day I witness drivers going well over the speed limits, which are 30 mph and 35 mph, depending on what part of the street you’re traveling. Most drivers seem to travel any speed they want — 40, 50 or even 60 mph — and yet I’ve never seen any driver pulled over for speeding.
There have been a few accidents on this road already. One woman took a curve on the road too fast and slammed into a tree. Another was a motorcyclist who slammed into a stop sign at the end of the street and ended up losing his life.
A police officer told me that College Place Police, Walla Walla Police and the county sheriff are all responsible for certain parts of this road. So we have three law enforcement agencies with no responsibility for this street? Are there no radar guns?
I called one department, and they sent out a police car the next day for a couple of hours, and that was it. I suggest we have one officer sitting surreptitiously on Taumarson every day until drivers get in the habit of slowing down.
Ludie Arellano
Walla Walla