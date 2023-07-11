The summer is flying by and the primary for the 2023 general election will be here before you know it. The primary begins July 19 and ends Aug. 1. Two of the races on the ballot are for the Board of the Walla Walla Public Schools. Please join me in voting for Ruth Ladderud and Alayna Brinton.
Ladderud is a seasoned and effective school board member and child advocate, having been on the board for 10 years. She is an excellent leader. Brinton is a newcomer, whose children are in the schools. In her 30s, she is a licensed therapist as well as a businesswoman. I believe should would make children's mental health needs, an increasing concern, a priority.
If you are a U.S. citizen and will be 18 at least by Nov. 8 you can vote in the primary. You must be registered, and may do so as late as Aug. 1st for purposes of the primary. A sample ballot is on the Walla Walla County Elections page of website.
Please vote for Ladderud (Position 3) and Brinton (position 4)!
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla