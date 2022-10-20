“Our institutions only hold when men and women of good faith make them hold, regardless of the political cost. We have no guarantee that these men and women will be in place next time.” — Liz Cheney
We have some guarantee that these people might be in place next time as long as we retain the right to vote good faith people into office and to vote out those who have demonstrated bad faith while there. To this point, I speak of our current 16th State Legislative District Representative, Mr. Klicker, who recently disclosed in a public forum that he continues to believe the Big Lie that Mr. Trump won the 2020 Presidential Election.
People of good faith trust the courts, all 63 cases and counting, not one of which found evidence that the election was “stolen.” Quite the opposite. They found it to have been perhaps the most free and fair, evidence of a more perfect union evolving.
This voter wonders what else Mr. Klicker believes, though he’s demonstrated to not believe in the voters of his district by supporting criminalizing abortion and opposing local renewable energy generation, both bad faith positions.
Vote Strickler, please!
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla