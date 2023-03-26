In P.E., many kids despise the forced sport they're playing that day and wish they could choose what they do. Research shows giving students choices of what to do during PE improves health and makes them want to engage in the activity. One study published by Acidemicstar shows that even a small choice between two different options showed a significant improvement in engagement.
P.E. deserves to be both healthy and fun, and offering a choice is one way to do so without changing the flow too much.
We students don't engage in activities we can't choose. Choice is essential, not only for fun, but for the health of our youth.
I urge you to try to provide choices in your P.E. classes, even if they're small choices.
Victor Ware
Pioneer Middle School
Walla Walla