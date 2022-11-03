A fist of brutality has risen over our world, in Ukraine, Italy, Venezuela, Iran, African nations and North Korea. The United States influences the rest of the world. Immigration is sharply increased everywhere that offers some safety and opportunity.
Fists grab and also restrict. "Hand over fist" speaks of financial gain. It’s also an attitude, of bullying, fighting and close-mindedness.
Open hands welcome, work, give and receive. They represent an attitude of listening, reasoning and resolving. You can hold an open hand.
Our Congress is voting heavy-handedly along party lines, including incumbent Oregon CD2 representative Cliff Bentz. Party reputation has been his guide, disbelieving the 2020 election was honest. Veterans’, seniors’ and women’s health, reducing inflation have received his no vote. It’s a closed and pounding fist.
Meeting Joe Yetter is running against Bentz. Dr. Joe is not a politician: he will vote for the sake of his constituents and the democracy of our nation. Dr. Joe’s is a heart made large by decades of medical expertise overseas, combined with international and military experience. In retirement, he farms.
Joe Yetter has my vote. Please study our congressional candidates and have the courage to vote your conscience.
Jean Ann Mitchell
Milton-Freewater