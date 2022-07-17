Republican politicians’ solution for mass shootings: “All it takes to stop a bad guy with a gun is a good guy with a gun.”
Yeah, right. In Uvalde, Texas, there were dozens of heavily-armed police officers at the school, but they waited over an hour to confront the shooter.
In 2020, the last year for which statistics are available, guns killed more Americans than motor vehicles did.
In Japan, a country of 125 million people, 14 people have died from gunfire since 2017.
According to the Washington Post, in Japan a gun permit application process includes a gun safety test, a written test, background checks on family, work and criminal records; and a medical certificate signing off on the person’s mental health.
Is that too much to ask of future mass shooters?
Martin McCaw
Walla Walla