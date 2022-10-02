Married nearly 50 years, my wife and I never thought we’d see the day when our favorite singer-songwriter, Jackson Browne, would come to Walla Walla for a concert performance. And, what a performance it was! Most of the crowd — sporting gray hair — rocked, danced and cheered to Browne’s older hits and to some of his newer recordings.
Browne’s original music, infused with rhythm and rhyme, prose and poetry and embellished with metaphorical definition, took us back to the day we met in Portland, Oregon, when his music first brought us together. The album: “Saturate before Using.” And, of all the concerts we’ve attended, this one was the very best.
Better yet, my wife and I were joined by my father, who is 93, and my younger brother Steve. Dad had never been to a rock concert, yet he sat quietly listening to the music unfold. He said of all the songs, he liked Browne’s 2021 hit “Downhill From Everywhere.” He said it spoke to him because at his age “everything was downhill from everywhere.”
Yes, the Wine Country driving range was full of music and love the evening we all spent with Jackson Browne.
Michael David Johnson
Walla Walla