Wind and solar power projects have had an economic advantage in Washington State since 2006 due to RCW 19.285, the Energy Independence Act. Section 030 declared that energy generated by existing dams (Columbia and Snake River dams) are not considered “renewable." In addition, section 040 required energy suppliers like Pacific Power, to use an increasing percentages of “green” power —at least 15% starting Jan. 1, 2020.
Isn’t it time for solar and wind power to stand on their own economically and for the state to stop defining water through Columbia and Snake River dams as a non-renewable energy source?
It would also be honest and informative to show the cost of the “green” energy requirement on utility bills.
Jim Davison
Waitsburg