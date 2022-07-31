Walla Walla County needs a new auditor. I’m tired of dreading trips to the courthouse for routine licensing, registering deeds and voter registration. It’s a confusing jumble of signs and lines and anything but customer service. In 2022, it’s unbelievable that the auditor’s office accepts only cash and checks. Nearly everywhere else I pay with my phone, or at least with a debit card. Checkbooks and expensive, manual check processing are an artifact of a bygone age — except at the Walla Walla County auditor’s office.
I’m sure our county auditor is a nice lady. She’s been in that office since 1989 and county services are being provided as if it were 1989. It’s time to elect a professional. Marjorie Sanborn is a principled, proven professional with the experience the county needs to make operations efficient and streamlined. Marjorie has experience installing new financial systems that improve customer service, reduce costs,and eliminate long lines and jumble. Marjorie will bring our county licensing, elections, deed recording and county archives into the 21st century where they belong.
Vote for Marjorie Denton Sanborn for Walla Walla County auditor.
Amy Schwab
Walla Walla