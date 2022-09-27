What kind of a result could we possibly expect (if) over 80% of the registered voters felt empowered to realize the importance of this upcoming midterm election? We must make an effort to encourage citizens to exercise their right to cast their vote for the political party that best represents the direction they want for our democracy in this country.
Those we elect must make collaborative decisions in the best interests of the people they represent, not political parties, wealthy donors or lobbyists.
Our elections are secure, especially in Washington, but we must make it clear that voters can believe in the integrity of one person, one vote. The disinformation about stolen elections has inaccurately undermined our faith in this tried and true process. It's never been so critical to elect representatives who consider the needs of their constituents rather than the quest for power or control. Get out the vote!
Rob Robinson
Walla Walla