Since Washington is a vote-by-mail state, look for primary election ballots in your mailbox soon after July 13th. The deadline to vote is Tuesday, Aug. 2.
This year presents interesting choices among candidates and parties. Key races are the county auditor, with the winner overseeing the integrity of local elections for the next four years; District 3 County Commission, for which four candidates are competing; county prosecuting attorney; and the two state representatives for the 16th Legislative District. Both incumbents have challengers.
There is a voters pamphlet on the Walla Walla County website, and there will be a candidate forum soon featuring races with more than two candidates. The top two candidates in any race regardless of party will make it to the general election this fall.
It's very important that everyone vote! Your vote counts!
Kari Isaacson
Walla Walla