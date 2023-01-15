I am a strong proponent of public safety, including ambulance, fire and police.
The new Walla Walla monthly utility fee of $7 imposed only on city residents began Jan. 1. Whether it is needed to support ambulance operation or supplants other city expenses is another question. However, two questions need to be answered.
First, $7 per city utility account means a single-occupancy household pays the same rate as a duplex, triplex or multiple dwelling unit (10-plex as an example) which pays having multiple family occupants with only one utility connection. Often a single-connection is encouraged for a variety of reasons.
Second, there's the question of equitable distribution of costs for ALS service throughout the county service area. (County population breakdown: 55% Walla Walla, 15% College Place, 30% unincorporated.) If the Walla Walla Fire Department provides Advanced Life Support to Walla Walla County, why do only the citizens of Walla Walla pay the additional $7? If citizens have an EMS levy that taxes all citizens equally within the county, why doesn’t the EMS levy cover the additional costs, if needed?
If this charge is legitimate, all individuals who receive City of Walla Walla ALS ambulance services should pay equally for service.
Jerry Cummins
Walla Walla