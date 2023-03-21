For many years the Walla Walla Iris Society has gifted our city with a gorgeous and free flower show at the Senior Center. We reserved the date of Sunday, May 21, 2023, last September, but we recently discovered that it is now rented for a church service.
A few years ago when this occurred, the church was kind enough to hold their service for one day on the lawn by the creek which went well. The flower show has scheduled judges well in advance for this date, and we were not even notified by the Senior Center.
The Iris Society will now be holding our wonderful show in Milton-Freewater. Our beautiful show will be a great loss to the city of Walla Walla. Our great city has been unable to accommodate dog shows in recent years, also.
Beverly Almvig
Walla Walla