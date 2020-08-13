Michael White’s letter about the opinion lawn signs of Richard Parker illustrates all that is wrong with the current cancel culture.
Mr. White correctly classifies the “canceling” of political signs as vandalism, but conveniently overlooks that such cultural vandalism is a primary privilege of the cancel culture.
Also essential to the cancel culture is the ability to acknowledge that it is “unfortunate” that people can’t accept the opinions of others while steadfastly characterizing the opinion of Mr. Parker as “hate.” Under the rules of the cancel culture, Mr. Parker deserves to have his property vandalized because he has dared to express an unapproved political opinion on his front lawn.
I may not agree with that opinion. But unlike Mr. White, I respect Mr. Parker’s right to express his opinion, I don’t characterize his opinion as “hate and anger” because I disagree with his opinion, and I don’t find it “laughable” that Mr. Parker is upset about his signs being “canceled.” I appreciate Mr. White’s eloquent primer on the cancel culture.
Paul Hribernick
Walla Walla