The Union-Bulletin published a Seattle Times story Feb. 12 with the headline, “Catholic Officials seek loophole in Washington bill on child abuse reporting." The bill would require clergy (of all denominations) to report any child abuse they become aware from the confessional.
The article is not balanced, nor does it attempt to show both sides of the issue.
This clergy-penitent privilege has been in place for over 2,000 years. It is there for arson, spousal abuse, and even murder, among other crimes. This is not “asking for a loophole." The point is to continue a legal precedent.
The purpose of clergy-penitent privilege is not for people to be able to hide their crimes, but instead to create a space in which one may admit crimes, seek religious guidance (which may include turning themselves in), and do penance. To remove this would not result in more abuse situations being reported. Quite the contrary: If people know that their confessions can be communicated to law enforcement, people will simply stop confessing crimes. Thus, perpetrators (of any crimes, not just sexual abuse) will neither be turned in, nor will there be an opportunity in which the confessor can challenge them to do so.
Chris Hyland
Walla Walla