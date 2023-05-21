Our state senator and representatives explained in a recent article why they hadn’t voted with the majority to limit access to assault weapons. They explained that such legislation served as a popular distraction from the root cause of gun violence, which has always been crazy people. We apparently need, according to them, more effective means for identifying those likely to take up arms against their neighbors and innocent schoolchildren. Absent such legislation, guns became “The Problem.”
I’ve been patiently waiting for some brilliant anyone to propose some effective means by which we might identify these future terrorists. It’s not just the lack of legislation inhibiting this action, it’s the simple fact that we lack any reliable means for pre-identifying these impending crazy people. Even if we subjected every citizen to batteries of the very best psychological tests, we’d miss identifying the very people we’d be looking for. That’s just the state of the science. And who’s going to propose subjecting everyone to batteries of ineffective psychological tests?
The explanation that guns aren’t the problem begs the unsettling question: If they’re not the problem, it's our notion of a more perfect solution that could not possibly exist.
David A. Schmaltz
Walla Walla