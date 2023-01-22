In his Jan. 15 guest column "A primer on assessed value and property taxes," County Commissioner Todd Kimball stated that for the residences he sampled in Walla Walla, there was an average increase in assessed value over the last for years of 43%, and an average tax increase of 9.5%. Of the 10 houses he sampled, the highest increase in assessed valuation was 65%.
This does not reflect my experience. In the last four years, our assessment has increased from $214,250 to $370,000 (rounded off) or 73%. The increase occurred entirely over the last two years. Taxes went from $2,316 in 2019 to $3,500 for next year, a 51% increase.
I can't complain about the assessment; if I sold the house last fall, the selling price would be close to $370,000. I can question the consistency of the assessments and updating, given the contradictory information. It is stated that although the state requires updates every six years, Walla Walla County is supposed to be on a one-year cycle. Either the assessor was negligent in reassessing my house from 2015 through 2020, or they should have reassessed other property in the last two years. I don't believe I should see that much increase in taxes.
Bernard Newman
Walla Walla