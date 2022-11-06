I encourage people to vote for Nicholas Holce as part-time District Court judge.He is an outstanding candidate.
Nicholas has experienced court as a law clerk, a prosecutor and a defense attorney. He has prosecuted and defended misdemeanors in District Court and felony offenses in Superior Court. He has been involved in a number of jury and bench trials as well as appellate cases. He is smart as a whip.
With the knowledge and experience he has gained from both sides of the aisle he will hit the ground running as a judge. But more than that, Nicholas is a man of integrity, foresight, and fairness. He will follow the law, but he will also exhibit compassion and caring to those who stand before him in court.
He has spoken about alternative courts for addicted persons and those with mental health issues. These programs are an alternative to a jail sentence and provide long-term oversight. Establishing these courts will be a challenge, but we need them.
Nicholas is up for the challenge. Join me in voting for him.
Rob Olson
Walla Walla