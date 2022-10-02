Nicholas Holce wants to address the “revolving door” at District Court. Bringing the Walla Walla County District Court into line with Spokane and Benton-Franklin District Courts, in a proactive way, is a major reason Nicholas is running for part-time District Court judge.
Walla Walla District Court sees hundreds of criminal cases every year from Walla Walla County, Walla Walla City, and College Place. Nicholas would like to investigate introducing rehabilitative programs like veterans court, mental health Court, drug court, and/or DUI court to Walla Walla District Court. He has spoken to city officials, law enforcement, and community members about pursuing treatment courts, and if elected will be excited about being able to take the next step to bring more tools to District Court to help curb criminal behavior. Grants are available to pursue this endeavor.
Nicholas’s areas of expertise are criminal law and appeals and elder law. He is really good at what he does. Nicholas has seen every type of case, responded to every type of motion, and has appeared in front of every judge in Walla Walla County on a regular basis. He will use that experience on your behalf.
Mary Beth Holce
Walla Walla