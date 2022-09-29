I recommend Nicholas Holce for part-time Walla Walla District Court judge. The best qualification for judgeship is experience representing clients on both sides of the courtroom and in all types of cases in the very court in which one is seeking judgeship. With such experience, a person can understand the needs of the community.
Such experience requires broad knowledge of the law. A candidate for judge with this experience assures the community that their decisions will not be swayed by what they personally think is right, but what the law requires.
Nick has prosecuted cases in District Court. He has defended those accused of crimes in District Court. And he has done it well. His knowledge of the law and legal procedure are excellent. His compassion for his clients, his community and the justice system is superb.
Nick will continue the great work of Judge John Knowlton and hit the ground running with beneficial changes to our local court.
Rea Culwell
Walla Walla