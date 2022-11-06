My law firm provides public defense for Walla Walla City, Walla Walla County, College Place and Columbia County. I have worked on cases against and with Nicholas Holce since 2015. In all my time working with him, I have always known him to be truthful and honest. He would never knowingly misstate something to win an election. In my experience, he will do the research and will be the first to admit when he is wrong.
If anyone has questions or concerns about his statements as a candidate, he is very approachable and easy to communicate with. He has an excellent temperament suited for the bench. Join me in voting for him for part-time District Court judge.
Rachel Cortez
Walla Walla