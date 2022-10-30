Please join me in voting for Nicholas Holce! ¡Por favor acompáñeme en votar para Nicholas Holce!
I have known Nick for many years and find that he is the candidate most qualified for the part time judge position in district court. Most people don’t think about what happens in district court. The district court handles a variety of criminal cases. It has dockets for Walla Walla City, Walla Walla County, and College Place. On top of that, it handles all of infractions in Walla Walla County, issues protection orders for Walla Walla residents, and the District Court judges also review search warrants for serious crimes that are later charged in superior court.
When considering who to vote for in the District Court race, it’s important to vote for someone who is familiar with the ins and outs of everything that routinely happens in district court. Nick has spent his entire career handling criminal cases, protection order matters, and infractions as both a deputy prosecuting attorney and as a defense attorney in District Court. He has the experience, knowledge, and integrity to succeed in this position. I encourage you to vote for Nicholas Holce.
Sandy Garcia
Walla Walla