I am writing in support of Nicholas Holce for the position of part-time Walla Walla District Court judge.
I base my support for him largely on having known Nicholas' extended family here in Walla Walla for over 40 years and upon my observations of Nicholas for his entire life as he progressed through our area's educational system. through his college education and law school and through his return to practice law in the Walla Walla area.
Nicholas has deep roots in Walla Walla and I believe possesses an excellent grasp of he specific needs of this area as related to our judicial system. I also believe Nicholas has the integrity to apply the law as a district court judge.
Please join me in supporting Nicholas Holce for this important elected position Walla Walla.
Gene Spangrude
Walla Walla