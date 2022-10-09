U.S. Rep. Cathy McMorris-Rodgers voted against the American Rescue Plan, which provided cities and families with economic support during the COVID 19 crisis in which many lost jobs and needed help paying for food and shelter.
She voted against making contraception available to all women, which would reduce the need for abortion. Recently she voted against the Inflation Reduction Act, which creates millions of jobs building infrastructure which reduces carbon emissions and curbs climate change. It also decreases the price of medications, especially insulin, for Medicare recipients. (U.S. Sen. Patty Murray voted for all of the above.)
Does Rep. McMorris Rodgers really represent the views of the people of the 5th Congressional District?
Natasha Hill, Spokane attorney for 15 years, professor at Gonzaga University, mother of two, supports democracy, the Constitution and protecting the integrity of our elections. Her top priorities include defending Social Security and Medicare; investing in children and families; affordable housing; quality health care for all; a safe, healthy, environment; education; and good-paying jobs, including building and repairing infrastructure. Aren't her positions more in keeping with the views of 5th District citizens?
Please vote for Natasha Hill to represent us 5th Congressional District in Washington D.C!.
Beth Call
Walla Walla